Punjab Calls for Support as US Deportations Strike Home

Panjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal has called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take urgent steps to aid illegal immigrants deported from the US. A recent arrival at Amritsar airport marked the first of such deportees under the Trump administration's crackdown.

A total of 104 individuals, including women and minors from various Indian states, were sent back. Reports indicate that many had overstayed work permits or entered illegally. Grewal emphasized state responsibility for their resettlement and job placement and demanded action against unlawful travel facilitators.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed regret over the deportations, advocating for permanent residency for those contributing to the US economy. He encouraged acquiring skills legally and promised to discuss the issue with India's External Affairs Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)