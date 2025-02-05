Controversial Appointment: Anurag Gupta Takes Helm as Jharkhand DGP Amid BJP's CBI Probe Demand

The recent appointment of Anurag Gupta as Jharkhand's Director General of Police has sparked a political storm. Two days post-appointment, the BJP has called for a CBI investigation, alleging improper political motivations behind the decision by the JMM-led state government.

Gupta was previously removed from his position by the Election Commission before the 2024 assembly polls, only to be reinstated as additional DGP after the JMM's electoral win. Despite Supreme Court directives, Gupta's appointment did not follow the UPSC panel's recommendation, fueling the BJP's claims of favoritism and alleged electoral malpractices during his past tenures.

However, the JMM dismisses these allegations as frustration from the BJP over their electoral loss, insisting the decision was legitimately made in the cabinet. The controversy also exposed a rift within the ruling alliance, with the Congress expressing discontent over not being consulted regarding Gupta's appointment.

