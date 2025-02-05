Clash of Faiths: Thirupparankundram Controversy Unfolds
The Thirupparankundram issue has escalated as the DMK accuses the BJP of inciting communal tension. Amid protests and political accusations, the Tamil Nadu government vows to uphold court orders while striving for peace among different religions. Leaders from both sides continue to exchange heated remarks over the controversy.
- Country:
- India
Tensions mount over the Thirupparankundram issue as DMK leaders accuse the BJP of trying to incite violence. Minister P K Sekar Babu claims the BJP is attempting to create unrest, warning that Chief Minister MK Stalin will respond decisively to any provocation.
Law Minister S Regupathy emphasized Tamil Nadu's legacy of religious harmony and criticized efforts to disrupt peace. Accusations flew during protests, with leaders from both parties exchanging barbs while asserting their respective stands on the matter.
BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai defended their peaceful protest and challenged the DMK's allegations. As tensions simmer, the focus centers on religious practices at Thirupparankundram hill and the potential impact on communal relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth Congress Protests Brewery Setup in Kerala
World News in Focus: Protests, Pardons, and Political Gambits
Congress Calls for Protests Over Alleged Election Irregularities in Maharashtra
Irish Parliament's New PM Election Delayed Amid Protests
Kerala Brewery Controversy: Politically Motivated Protests or Genuine Concerns?