Left Menu

Clash of Faiths: Thirupparankundram Controversy Unfolds

The Thirupparankundram issue has escalated as the DMK accuses the BJP of inciting communal tension. Amid protests and political accusations, the Tamil Nadu government vows to uphold court orders while striving for peace among different religions. Leaders from both sides continue to exchange heated remarks over the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:09 IST
Clash of Faiths: Thirupparankundram Controversy Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions mount over the Thirupparankundram issue as DMK leaders accuse the BJP of trying to incite violence. Minister P K Sekar Babu claims the BJP is attempting to create unrest, warning that Chief Minister MK Stalin will respond decisively to any provocation.

Law Minister S Regupathy emphasized Tamil Nadu's legacy of religious harmony and criticized efforts to disrupt peace. Accusations flew during protests, with leaders from both parties exchanging barbs while asserting their respective stands on the matter.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai defended their peaceful protest and challenged the DMK's allegations. As tensions simmer, the focus centers on religious practices at Thirupparankundram hill and the potential impact on communal relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025