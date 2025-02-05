Clash of Faiths: Thirupparankundram Controversy Unfolds

Tensions mount over the Thirupparankundram issue as DMK leaders accuse the BJP of trying to incite violence. Minister P K Sekar Babu claims the BJP is attempting to create unrest, warning that Chief Minister MK Stalin will respond decisively to any provocation.

Law Minister S Regupathy emphasized Tamil Nadu's legacy of religious harmony and criticized efforts to disrupt peace. Accusations flew during protests, with leaders from both parties exchanging barbs while asserting their respective stands on the matter.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai defended their peaceful protest and challenged the DMK's allegations. As tensions simmer, the focus centers on religious practices at Thirupparankundram hill and the potential impact on communal relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)