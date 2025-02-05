Left Menu

Orissa High Court's Landmark Ruling: Exam Lapses Rectified

The Orissa High Court ordered the Public Service Commission to pay Rs 1 lakh to examinee Jyotirmayee Dutta as compensation for an oversight in marking her judicial exam papers. The court highlighted the need for stringent evaluation processes in competitive exams to prevent similar errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:12 IST
Orissa High Court's Landmark Ruling: Exam Lapses Rectified
compensation
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable decision, the Orissa High Court has mandated the state's Public Service Commission to compensate Jyotirmayee Dutta with Rs 1 lakh. This payment addresses a significant oversight in her exam evaluation that affected her chances in the Odisha Judicial Service Examination.

Jyotirmayee, who took her exam in September 2023, discovered post-results that her answer in the Law of Property paper had been omitted during evaluation. This discrepancy prompted her to seek judicial intervention for a reassessment of her papers.

The court confirmed the evaluation lapse through an independent expert review and emphasized the necessity of stringent evaluation procedures in competitive examinations to avoid such errors, while awarding the compensation for the distress caused to Dutta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025