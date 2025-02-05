Orissa High Court's Landmark Ruling: Exam Lapses Rectified

In a notable decision, the Orissa High Court has mandated the state's Public Service Commission to compensate Jyotirmayee Dutta with Rs 1 lakh. This payment addresses a significant oversight in her exam evaluation that affected her chances in the Odisha Judicial Service Examination.

Jyotirmayee, who took her exam in September 2023, discovered post-results that her answer in the Law of Property paper had been omitted during evaluation. This discrepancy prompted her to seek judicial intervention for a reassessment of her papers.

The court confirmed the evaluation lapse through an independent expert review and emphasized the necessity of stringent evaluation procedures in competitive examinations to avoid such errors, while awarding the compensation for the distress caused to Dutta.

