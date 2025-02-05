Maharashtra Police Crack Down on Illegal Sand Mining

Police in Maharashtra's Nanded district launched a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining on Wednesday, seizing machinery and boats valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

An official report states that a case will be registered, and arrests are anticipated following the completion of procedures. The operation targeted illegal sand extraction in the Vishnupuri, Gangabet, Kallal, Betsawangi, and Penur areas along the Godavari river.

During the 10-hour operation, authorities confiscated 17 engines, 10 boats, one excavator, and 60-70 small rafts. Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar revealed that about 200 brasses of excavated sand were also seized.

