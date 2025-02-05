Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Crack Down on Illegal Sand Mining

In a major operation, Maharashtra police seized machinery and boats worth Rs 2 crore used for illegal sand mining in Nanded district. The crackdown occurred in Vishnupuri, Gangabet, Kallal, Betsawangi, and Penur areas along the Godavari river, resulting in the confiscation of 17 engines and 10 boats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:34 IST
Maharashtra Police Crack Down on Illegal Sand Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Nanded district launched a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining on Wednesday, seizing machinery and boats valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

An official report states that a case will be registered, and arrests are anticipated following the completion of procedures. The operation targeted illegal sand extraction in the Vishnupuri, Gangabet, Kallal, Betsawangi, and Penur areas along the Godavari river.

During the 10-hour operation, authorities confiscated 17 engines, 10 boats, one excavator, and 60-70 small rafts. Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar revealed that about 200 brasses of excavated sand were also seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025