U.N. Refugee Agency's Aid Plea Amid U.S. Freeze

The U.N. refugee agency appeals to donors to expedite payments after the U.S., led by Trump, freezes donations. Filippo Grandi, the agency's High Commissioner, urges the EU and flexible donors to accelerate support to prevent a cash crisis affecting life-saving aid operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:47 IST
The U.N. refugee agency has issued a call to its donors to expedite payment schedules, following a substantial aid freeze by the Trump administration.

In an interview with Reuters, Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, emphasized the need for European Union members and other donors with adaptable aid systems to quicken their financial contributions.

Grandi warned of an imminent cash flow crisis, saying, "We deal with life-saving situations where we cannot interrupt aid for too long." This financial urgency stems from the potential impact on critical humanitarian efforts.

