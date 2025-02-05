Left Menu

Kashmir's Collective Retribution: MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Speaks Out

National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi condemns the detention of over 500 people in Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack in Kulgam. He argues that targeting an entire population for the actions of a few constitutes collective retribution rather than effective counterterrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:47 IST
National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has condemned the detention of over 500 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing the government's actions following a recent terror attack in Kulgam.

The attack resulted in the death of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, while his wife and niece were injured. Mehdi labeled the sweeping detentions as 'collective retribution' against innocent civilians.

Voicing concerns about human rights, Mehdi remarked that using obscure terms like 'OGWs' and 'Hybrid Militants' undermines justice and democracy. He urged authorities to engage in dialogue rather than rule through fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

