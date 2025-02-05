Promise of Progress: A New Dawn for Beed
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised justice in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and outlined ambitious plans for Beed district, focusing on irrigation and renewable energy projects. His assurances include making the area drought-free through solar-powered irrigation, while addressing local governance and economic challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed to deliver justice in the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, while affirming sweeping renewal plans for Beed district. Deshmukh was brutally murdered while opposing an extortion bid; seven suspects have been apprehended.
Fadnavis underscored the government's commitment to transforming Beed, promising solar-powered irrigation to end drought conditions in the region. He emphasized that Marathwada's irrigation projects will drastically reduce the reliance on traditional agriculture, making the area more sustainable.
Energy and water initiatives are set to improve agriculture efficiency, with prospects of bringing water from western rivers for surrounding districts. Fadnavis assured that these developments would fuel Beed's growth, ultimately rewriting its narrative from being drought-ridden to thriving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Goa's Lifeline: The Tillari Irrigation Project
Karnataka's New Irrigation Scheme: Promises and Politics
Amit Shah Advocates Percolation Wells and Solar Power for Urban Sustainability
Solar-Powered Irrigation: Transforming Maharashtra's Drought-Prone Regions
River Interlinking Projects: A Historic Leap for India's Irrigation and Water Supply