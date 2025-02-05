Promise of Progress: A New Dawn for Beed

In a recent address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed to deliver justice in the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, while affirming sweeping renewal plans for Beed district. Deshmukh was brutally murdered while opposing an extortion bid; seven suspects have been apprehended.

Fadnavis underscored the government's commitment to transforming Beed, promising solar-powered irrigation to end drought conditions in the region. He emphasized that Marathwada's irrigation projects will drastically reduce the reliance on traditional agriculture, making the area more sustainable.

Energy and water initiatives are set to improve agriculture efficiency, with prospects of bringing water from western rivers for surrounding districts. Fadnavis assured that these developments would fuel Beed's growth, ultimately rewriting its narrative from being drought-ridden to thriving.

(With inputs from agencies.)