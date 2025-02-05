Shivraj Singh Launches Watershed Yatra to Promote Watershed Development

In a significant step towards enhancing soil and water conservation efforts across the country, Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched a nationwide mass outreach campaign, "Watershed Yatra," in a hybrid format. The initiative aims to generate widespread public participation and raise awareness about the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) in designated project areas. The launch event was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Rural Development, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Shri Kamlesh Paswan, who addressed the gathering.

Nationwide Participation in Watershed Yatra Launch

Ministers from State and Union Territory (UT) governments, senior officials, and implementation agencies of WDC-PMKSY joined the event in their respective regions, launching the Yatra simultaneously. The initiative saw active participation from approximately 800 Gram Panchayats and over one lakh people, marking a significant step towards community-driven watershed management.

Minister Emphasizes Importance of Community-Driven Watershed Development

During his address, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the critical role of soil and water conservation in securing sustainable livelihoods and environmental protection. He called on citizens to actively engage in the Yatra to ensure the success of WDC-PMKSY projects across the nation. The Yatra is envisioned as a platform to strengthen the "Community-Driven Approach," mobilize field-level implementation teams, and reinforce sustainable management of natural resources to enhance agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

The Yatra will feature various activities aimed at fostering sustainable watershed development, including:

Bhoomi Poojan for new watershed development projects.

Inauguration of completed works.

Watershed Mahotsav celebrations.

Watershed ki Panchayat, where experts will discuss sustainable soil and water management.

Recognition and awards for Watershed Margdarshaks who have contributed to project implementation.

Bhumi-Jal Pitch and Shramdan, emphasizing collective efforts in conservation and development.

Launch of ‘Watershed - Janbhagidari Pratiyogita’

As part of the launch, Shri Chouhan announced the ‘Watershed - Janbhagidari Pratiyogita’ under WDC-PMKSY 2.0 for 2025 and 2026. The competition promotes a unique Public-Private-People Partnership (4Ps) model for watershed management. Under this initiative, government-funded and community-participated projects will be evaluated at the state level, with outstanding projects receiving an additional reward of Rs. 20 lakh per project. A total provision of Rs. 70.80 crore has been earmarked to benefit 177 projects annually, with evaluations commencing in April.

Shri Chouhan emphasized that the competition will not only accelerate departmental efforts but also encourage public contributions in constructing and maintaining water conservation structures through Shramdaan (voluntary labor). The initiative aims to foster healthy competition, raise public awareness, and cultivate a collective responsibility for soil and water conservation.

Scope and Reach of Watershed Yatra

The Watershed Yatra will traverse across 805 projects covering 6673 Gram Panchayats (13,587 villages) in 26 states and 2 UTs over a period of 60-90 days. As part of the initiative, Watershed ki Panchayat sessions will feature expert discussions on sustainable practices, and approximately 8,000 individuals who have contributed to WDC-PMKSY projects will be honored to further inspire watershed communities.

Digital Learning and Youth Engagement

To enhance knowledge dissemination, the Department of Land Resources (DoLR) has developed a Learning Management System (LMS) on watershed development, hosted on its website and linked with the MY Bharat portal for youth engagement. Youth participants will receive certificates for their participation, encouraging active involvement in Shramdaan activities.

A mega event for "Watershed Yatra" has been created on the MY Bharat portal, designed to connect and mobilize youth volunteers across the country. This digital initiative will encourage youth participation in community activities such as Shramdaan, facilitate better implementation of WDC-PMKSY 2.0, and support the development of a trained cadre of watershed workers and leaders.

The launch of the Watershed Yatra marks a pivotal moment in India’s efforts towards sustainable watershed management, emphasizing grassroots involvement and multi-stakeholder collaboration for long-term environmental and agricultural benefits.