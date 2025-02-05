NW Lawmakers Demand Independent Probe into Suspicious Bus Depot Fire

The North West Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management has called for an urgent independent investigation into a devastating fire that engulfed a bus depot belonging to the North West Transport Investment (NTI). The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday at the Moretele bus sleeping ground, resulted in the destruction of nine buses, sparking concerns over security and potential foul play.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, committee chairperson Freddy Sonakile expressed deep disappointment and alarm over the incident, emphasizing the need for a transparent and independent probe alongside the ongoing South African Police Services (SAPS) investigation.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

“The committee urges the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management to commission an urgent independent investigation to complement the SAPS probe. We also call for the immediate implementation of contingency measures to ensure that commuters are not left stranded due to this unfortunate incident,” Sonakile stated.

While welcoming reports that a criminal case has been opened, Sonakile raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the fire, calling them “highly suspicious,” especially in light of the persistent instability at the NTI.

Key Concerns Raised

The committee has highlighted several pressing concerns that demand immediate attention:

What was the level of security at the depot at the time of the fire? Were there sufficient safeguards in place to prevent such incidents? Mechanical Issues: Did the affected buses have existing mechanical problems, and if so, why were these not addressed before the fire?

Were fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment available and functional at the sleeping grounds? Potential Motive: Who stands to benefit from the destruction of these buses, and could this fire be linked to ongoing tensions within the NTI?

A Blow to Ongoing Stabilization Efforts

The chairperson acknowledged that the NTI has been grappling with leadership and governance issues for some time. However, progress was being made after the department recently won a court case to remove the Business Rescue Practitioner—a ruling that is currently under appeal. In response, an Acting CEO was appointed to bring stability to the embattled transport entity.

“This fire is a serious setback to those efforts. It is nothing short of an attack on the province’s public transport system, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable,” Sonakile declared.

The committee has pledged to closely monitor developments related to the investigation and has urged swift action to prevent further disruptions to public transport services in the province.