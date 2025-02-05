Left Menu

NW Lawmakers Demand Independent Probe into Suspicious Bus Depot Fire

While welcoming reports that a criminal case has been opened, Sonakile raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the fire, calling them “highly suspicious,” especially in light of the persistent instability at the NTI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:21 IST
NW Lawmakers Demand Independent Probe into Suspicious Bus Depot Fire
“This fire is a serious setback to those efforts. It is nothing short of an attack on the province’s public transport system, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable,” Sonakile declared. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The North West Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management has called for an urgent independent investigation into a devastating fire that engulfed a bus depot belonging to the North West Transport Investment (NTI). The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday at the Moretele bus sleeping ground, resulted in the destruction of nine buses, sparking concerns over security and potential foul play.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, committee chairperson Freddy Sonakile expressed deep disappointment and alarm over the incident, emphasizing the need for a transparent and independent probe alongside the ongoing South African Police Services (SAPS) investigation.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

“The committee urges the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management to commission an urgent independent investigation to complement the SAPS probe. We also call for the immediate implementation of contingency measures to ensure that commuters are not left stranded due to this unfortunate incident,” Sonakile stated.

While welcoming reports that a criminal case has been opened, Sonakile raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the fire, calling them “highly suspicious,” especially in light of the persistent instability at the NTI.

Key Concerns Raised

The committee has highlighted several pressing concerns that demand immediate attention:

  • Security Measures: What was the level of security at the depot at the time of the fire? Were there sufficient safeguards in place to prevent such incidents?
  • Mechanical Issues: Did the affected buses have existing mechanical problems, and if so, why were these not addressed before the fire?
  • Fire Safety Protocols: Were fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment available and functional at the sleeping grounds?
  • Potential Motive: Who stands to benefit from the destruction of these buses, and could this fire be linked to ongoing tensions within the NTI?

A Blow to Ongoing Stabilization Efforts

The chairperson acknowledged that the NTI has been grappling with leadership and governance issues for some time. However, progress was being made after the department recently won a court case to remove the Business Rescue Practitioner—a ruling that is currently under appeal. In response, an Acting CEO was appointed to bring stability to the embattled transport entity.

“This fire is a serious setback to those efforts. It is nothing short of an attack on the province’s public transport system, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable,” Sonakile declared.

The committee has pledged to closely monitor developments related to the investigation and has urged swift action to prevent further disruptions to public transport services in the province.

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025