Homicide Ruling in Robert Brooks' Death Sparks Justice Demand

The death of Robert Brooks, who was assaulted by prison guards while handcuffed, was officially ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report. This determination, released by the county medical examiner's office, attributes his death to neck compression and multiple blunt injuries.

Body camera footage reveals the harrowing moment on December 9 at Marcy Correctional Facility, where Brooks was violently beaten by corrections officers for approximately 10 minutes while restrained on a medical examination table. One guard used a shoe to strike his midsection, while another pulled him by the neck.

In response, New York's attorney general has appointed a special prosecutor to further investigate the death, and over a dozen prison staff members have been suspended. Additionally, Brooks' son has filed a lawsuit against those involved, including upper management at the prison facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)