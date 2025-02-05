ICC Scrutinizes Turmoil in Congo as Rebel Conflict Escalates

Prosecutors from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have announced their close surveillance of the unfolding situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where rebels supported by Rwanda are attempting to broaden their control following the capture of Goma.

The ICC noted reports of severe casualties, with thousands injured and hundreds killed, including civilians and peacekeepers. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan reiterated his commitment to an ongoing investigation focusing on alleged crimes in North Kivu province, home to the embattled city of Goma, since the beginning of 2022.

The urgency of the investigation is underscored by figures from both the United Nations and Congo's communications ministry, highlighting over 2,000 deaths from recent conflicts and significant civilian impacts in Goma.

