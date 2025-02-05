Left Menu

Judicial Inquiry Unravels Bharatpur Custody Controversy: Findings Awaited

A judicial commission led by Judge CR Dash concluded its probe into the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancée at Bharatpur police station. Despite time constraints, the inquiry gathered over 500 affidavits and multiple statements, due to submit findings by February 28, 2025.

Updated: 05-02-2025 23:17 IST
  India

A judicial commission, chaired by retired High Court Judge CR Dash, has concluded its investigation into the alleged abuse of an Army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

The commission aimed to submit its findings by February 28, 2025, after extending its tenure from January 31 due to the complexity of the case. The state government established the commission in response to national outrage over the September 14, 2024, incident. The officer and his fiancée were reportedly attacked when trying to file a road rage complaint.

Over 500 affidavits were collected, and statements were recorded from involved parties, including the accused police officials. While the fiancée's lawyer requested more time to question the accused, this was denied due to the submission deadline. Five police officers have been suspended pending the commission's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

