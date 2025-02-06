Tragic Toll: Conflict Claims Lives in Goma

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported a devastating death toll of at least 2,800 individuals in recent conflict in Goma, situated in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Spokesperson Jens Laerke highlighted the challenge in verifying these figures, given the fluidity and complexity of the ongoing situation. This was communicated in an email to Reuters on Wednesday.

The instability in the region continues to pose severe humanitarian concerns as both local and international bodies strive to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)