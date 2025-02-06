Tragic Toll: Conflict Claims Lives in Goma
Recent clashes in Goma, DRC, have resulted in the death of at least 2,800 people according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The numbers reported are still uncertain and challenging to confirm as the situation remains volatile.
Updated: 06-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:03 IST
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported a devastating death toll of at least 2,800 individuals in recent conflict in Goma, situated in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Spokesperson Jens Laerke highlighted the challenge in verifying these figures, given the fluidity and complexity of the ongoing situation. This was communicated in an email to Reuters on Wednesday.
The instability in the region continues to pose severe humanitarian concerns as both local and international bodies strive to address the crisis.
