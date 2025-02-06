Senators Demand Answers on Musk's Government Email System

Concerns have surfaced regarding an email system implemented by Elon Musk and associates to contact federal employees, declared to operate solely on government-owned computers. However, it has reportedly bypassed the necessary Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA), sparking security fears.

Democratic senators are demanding transparency from the White House on how staff involved in the Department of Government Efficiency projects, including Musk's system, are vetted. The lack of clarity on personnel hiring and operations authority has raised alarms over potential security protocol violations.

The system's oversight is attributed to Riccardo Biasini, a former Tesla engineer, with further legal scrutiny suggesting that unauthorized hardware might have been used. The absence of an appropriate Privacy Impact Assessment for the email system fuels privacy and cybersecurity worries.

(With inputs from agencies.)