Justice Sought in Prison Guard Assault Case
The death of Robert Brooks, after being assaulted by prison guards while handcuffed, has been ruled a homicide. A special prosecutor will investigate the case, and several corrections officers have been suspended. Brooks’ family is seeking accountability, and legal actions have been initiated.
- Country:
- United States
The autopsy report of Robert Brooks, a New York prisoner who died following an assault by corrections officers, has classified the death as a homicide, his family's lawyers announced Wednesday.
According to the county medical examiner's findings, Brooks' December death resulted from neck compression and multiple blunt injuries. Surveillance footage reveals guards attacking Brooks, who was handcuffed on an examination table at Marcy Correctional Facility.
In response, New York authorities have launched an investigation led by a special prosecutor. Several officers have been suspended, and Brooks' family is pursuing legal action against the implicated parties, seeking justice and accountability in this grievous incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
