Argentina Bans Gender Change Treatments for Minors
Argentine President Javier Milei announced new policies prohibiting gender change treatments and surgeries for minors, and imposing prison restrictions for trans women. This decision has sparked public protests and outcry from LGBT+ groups who plan to challenge the decree legally.
Argentina has sparked controversy as President Javier Milei announced a decree banning gender change treatments and surgeries for minors. Additionally, the decree imposes housing restrictions on trans women within the prison system.
Under this policy, prisoners will be housed according to their gender at the time of committing the crime. Trans women convicted of sexual or violent crimes against women will be excluded from women's prisons.
The decision was met with public protests and LGBT+ advocates plan to challenge the decree, arguing it violates existing laws. The controversy echoes broader international debates on gender policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
