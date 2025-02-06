Argentina's Controversial Ban on Youth Gender-Affirming Care
Argentina has banned gender-affirming care for minors following a presidential decree. This action follows widespread protests against President Javier Milei, who recently criticized LGBTQ+ rights at the World Economic Forum. The administration argues that children lack the maturity for such significant medical decisions.
In a divisive move, Argentina's president has implemented a decree prohibiting gender-affirming care for individuals under 18. This announcement by a presidential spokesperson comes in the wake of significant protests from the LGBTQ+ community.
President Javier Milei, addressing the World Economic Forum, criticized modern movements such as 'wokeism' and feminism, sparking further outrage by making derogatory remarks about homosexuals. In response to the backlash, the president's office decided to overturn a 2012 gender identity law provision that allowed minors to access gender-affirming care with parental consent.
The government defended its actions by stating, 'Gender ideology applied to children amounts to abuse.' They justified the ban by arguing that children are not cognitively mature enough to make decisions about irreversible medical treatments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
