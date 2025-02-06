Panama Canal Dialogue Amid U.S. Transit Discussions

The Panama Canal Authority has confirmed that there are no changes to the existing fees or rights concerning the crossing of vessels, despite recent claims from the U.S. State Department suggesting otherwise.

The U.S. assertion that government ships could navigate the canal without incurring charges prompted the canal authority to release a clarifying statement late Wednesday.

In response, the Authority reiterated its readiness to engage in dialogue with U.S. officials to discuss any matters relating to the transit of wartime vessels, emphasizing a commitment to clear communication and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)