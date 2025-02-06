Left Menu

Mexican Troops Bolster Border Amid Tensions: A Tactical Response to Tariff Threats

Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to its northern border with the U.S. following tariff threats from President Trump. This strategic move by newly-elected Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to crack down on fentanyl smuggling and reduce American gun trafficking, amidst international tensions and diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ciudadjuarez | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:26 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

This week, a procession of Mexican National Guard and Army vehicles advanced along the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas. These are part of the 10,000 troops Mexico dispatched northward, responding to tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

National Guard members, masked and armed, meticulously combed through brush along the border's perimeter near Ciudad Juárez, uncovering and confiscating makeshift ladders and ropes concealed in ditches. Similar patrols were also conducted near Tijuana.

The troops' arrival follows President Trump's announcement to defer imposing severe tariffs on Mexico to consider Mexico's commitment to sending its National Guard to fortify borders and address fentanyl smuggling. Diplomatic discussions continue as both nations work to curb cartel-fueled violence, bolstered by new forces at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

