Indian Opposition Demands Answers Over Deportation of 104 Immigrants from U.S.
Indian lawmakers have challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in parliament, demanding answers over the handling of 104 deported Indian immigrants by the U.S. The deportees, flown back on a U.S. military plane, faced alleged mistreatment, prompting calls for government clarification and action.
In a tense session on Thursday, Indian lawmakers pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to address allegations of mistreatment faced by 104 Indian immigrants deported from the U.S. on a military aircraft. The situation has stirred both outrage and debate within the halls of parliament.
The deportees landed in Amritsar, Punjab, and underwent extensive scrutiny upon arrival. Reports have emerged suggesting they were shackled during the flight, an action described as degrading and a violation of their dignity. This sparked demands for immediate government clarification from opposition figures such as Congress party lawmakers Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore.
As both houses of parliament were adjourned amidst the uproar, migration remains a focal point in India-U.S. discourse, particularly as President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are slated for imminent talks. The incident underscores the challenges of navigating international relations amidst stringent immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
