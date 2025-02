Explosive Impact: Ukrainian Strike Rattles Russian Airfield

The Ukrainian military announced a significant operation on Thursday night, targeting an airfield in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The operation resulted in a series of explosions followed by a fire at the site, adding pressure to an already tense regional conflict.

This specific airfield holds critical importance for Russian forces, serving as a base to store and deploy drones for attacking Ukrainian targets. It also supports aircraft involved in missions across Ukraine's southern regions, making it a strategic military asset.

The recent strike underscores the ongoing tensions and the active state of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides engage in actions with substantial regional and international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)