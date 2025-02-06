Deadly Attack on Pakistani Police Check Post Sparks Security Alarm

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, three policemen were killed and six others injured when gunmen attacked a police check post in northwest Pakistan's Karak district. The heavily armed attackers targeted the Bahadur Khel check post, leading to a deadly exchange of gunfire.

Following the assault, injured officers were quickly transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, with three in critical condition subsequently shifted to a Peshawar hospital. Authorities responded promptly, dispatching a large police contingent to the scene to conduct a search operation for the attackers who fled post-attack.

The assault has escalated security measures in the area, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the urgent need to dismantle the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a militant group responsible for repeated assaults on security forces.

