Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Pakistani Police Check Post Sparks Security Alarm

In northwest Pakistan, three policemen were killed and six injured in a gunmen attack on a check post. The incident in Karak district prompted enhanced security measures and a search operation. The attack was condemned by local officials, amid rising threats from militant groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:33 IST
Deadly Attack on Pakistani Police Check Post Sparks Security Alarm
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, three policemen were killed and six others injured when gunmen attacked a police check post in northwest Pakistan's Karak district. The heavily armed attackers targeted the Bahadur Khel check post, leading to a deadly exchange of gunfire.

Following the assault, injured officers were quickly transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, with three in critical condition subsequently shifted to a Peshawar hospital. Authorities responded promptly, dispatching a large police contingent to the scene to conduct a search operation for the attackers who fled post-attack.

The assault has escalated security measures in the area, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the urgent need to dismantle the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a militant group responsible for repeated assaults on security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025