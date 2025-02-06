Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone and Missile Assault

Ukraine's military announced on Thursday that Russia conducted an overnight assault, involving 77 drones and two ballistic Iskander-M missiles aimed at various targets inside Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force responded effectively, intercepting 56 of the drones. The military speculated that electronic warfare measures likely redirected 18 additional drones, preventing them from hitting their targets.

This development underscores the ongoing tensions and the strategic importance of air defense systems in Ukraine's defense apparatus.

