Press Freedom vs. Surveillance: High Court's Stance

The Madras High Court has declared that press freedom and privacy are essential allies, warning that surveillance poses a threat to the integrity of the fourth pillar of democracy. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, delivering a ruling, emphasized that confiscating reporters' mobile phones to access confidential data undermines press freedom and instills fear among journalists.

This observation came while the judge addressed petitions filed by Chennai Press Club and three journalists, seeking relief from a Special Investigation Team's (SIT) alleged harassment during its probe into the leaked Anna University sexual assault FIR case. The court affirmed that news sources are protected under Section 15(2) of the Press Council Act, rendering the police's device seizures as violations.

Judge Ilanthiraiyan criticized the SIT for bypassing questioning of those who uploaded the FIR online and instead pressuring the petitioners, despite the police's claim of technical errors in the upload process. The SIT's investigation continues, with the court directing cooperation from all parties, ensuring that journalists are not harassed further and their personal devices are returned promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)