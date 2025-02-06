Left Menu

Federalism Under Threat: Tamil Nadu's Stance on One Nation-One Election Plan

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin criticizes the Indian government's 'one nation-one election' plan, stating it undermines federalism and the Constitution. He highlights the potential negative impact on southern states due to proposed Lok Sabha seat delimitation and centralization of education oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government's proposal for a 'one nation-one election' system is facing strong opposition from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, who deems it an assault on federalism and constitutionally indefensible. He articulated these concerns during the sixth Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters.

Stalin criticized the policy for infringing on the Constitution's federalist principles, particularly Article 174, arguing that it could force states to delay elections if their governments fail mid-term. He also condemned the proposed Lok Sabha seat delimitation, suggesting it would unfairly disadvantage southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Additionally, Stalin expressed disapproval of the University Grants Commission's draft guidelines, emphasizing the risks of centralizing educational authority in Delhi. These moves, he alleged, sideline effective population control efforts and marginalize southern voices in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

