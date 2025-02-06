Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Trump's Gaza Plan Amid International Backlash

The proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to resettle Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere has attracted severe criticism globally. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz supported the plan, while Hamas and several world powers condemned it, citing concerns of forced displacement and undermining Palestinian statehood. The move has intensified geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:10 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza has sparked a fierce global backlash. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz voiced support for the plan, emphasizing voluntary migration options, yet received criticism from Hamas and international powers for potential forced displacement, violating international conventions.

Hamas official Basem Naim accused Katz of covering up Israel's failures, while global leaders, including from Russia, China, and Germany, condemned the proposal, fearing it could exacerbate suffering and diminish hopes for a two-state solution. Jordan and Saudi Arabia have also rejected the plan outright, stressing it threatens to destabilize the region further.

Despite widespread rebuke, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal 'remarkable,' urging its exploration. Tensions continue as the controversial plan impacts discussions aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, a region already devastated by prolonged conflict and humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

