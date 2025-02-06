Left Menu

Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Nashik for Illegal Stay

Eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Nashik, Maharashtra for staying illegally. The arrests followed a police raid based on a tip-off. The individuals failed to present valid stay documents. A case has been registered, marking part of a broader crackdown on illegal residency.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:18 IST
Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Nashik for Illegal Stay
In a significant crackdown, Nashik police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals for their illegal stay in the city. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team raided a construction site in Adgaon where the nationals were found residing without proper documentation.

The individuals apprehended include Suman Kalam Gazi, Abdulla Aleem Mandal, and others, whose ages range from 22 to 32. Despite having Aadhaar cards, they could not furnish any legal documents for their stay in India. Marking a major phase in the city's effort to address illegal residency, the arrests underline Nashik police's active measures against such offenses.

Nashik Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Karnik, confirmed the arrests at a press conference, highlighting that the operation is part of an ongoing effort to track illegal activities by foreign nationals in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

