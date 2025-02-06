Court Orders NCP's Dhananjay Munde to Pay Interim Maintenance

A Maharashtra family court has mandated NCP leader Dhananjay Munde to provide an interim monthly maintenance of Rs 2 lakh to his estranged wife and daughter.

The ruling comes in response to a domestic violence case filed in 2020, where Munde's first wife sought maintenance and compensation under related laws. The court specified that the Rs 2 lakh comprises Rs 1,25,000 for the wife and Rs 75,000 for their daughter. However, it denied maintenance for their son, highlighting that he has reached adulthood.

Amidst these proceedings, Munde also faces scrutiny due to the arrest of his aide in an extortion case. Munde's lawyer, Sayali Sawant, emphasized that the interim order stems from financial necessities and does not conclude the domestic violence accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)