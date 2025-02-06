Left Menu

Central Government Litigant in Seven Lakh Court Cases: Rajya Sabha Session Highlights

The Central government is involved in nearly seven lakh pending court cases, with the Finance Ministry being a litigant in almost two lakh. Fast Track Special Courts have been established in response to legal amendments, with 747 courts functional, including dedicated POCSO courts, across various states.

The Central government is embroiled in an overwhelming seven lakh cases currently pending in courts, as informed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. A significant portion of these cases involves the Finance Ministry, which is cited as a litigant in almost two lakh cases alone.

The revelation, drawn from statistics on the Legal Information Management & Briefing System (LIMBS), was presented by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who emphasized the extensive litigant role of the government in various legal disputes across the nation.

In an effort to address particular legal challenges, the Central government, following the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, and a Supreme Court directive, has launched a scheme for the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs). As per high court data, as of December 31, 2024, 747 of these specialized courts, including 406 exclusive POCSO courts, are operational throughout 30 states and Union Territories.

