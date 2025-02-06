Militant Attack Shakes Karak: Three Officers Down
Militants attacked a police check post in Karak, northwest Pakistan, killing three officers and injuring six others. The attackers used light and heavy weapons in an effort to seize the post. Police retaliated, leading to a two-hour gunfight. A search operation is underway to find the assailants.
In a violent assault on Thursday morning, militants launched an attack on a police check post in Karak district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, resulting in the death of three policemen and injuring six others.
The firefight, which saw the use of light and heavy weapons, aimed to overtake the Bahadur Khel check post.
The attackers fled following a two-hour exchange of gunfire as police forces resisted. Security has been tightened, and a search operation is in progress to apprehend the culprits, while top officials attended the slain officers' funerals.
