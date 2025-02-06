Paragon Cuts Ties with Italy Over Spyware Misuse Allegations
Israeli spyware maker Paragon has severed its relationship with Italy, halting access to its surveillance tool, Graphite, due to allegations of misuse targeting government critics. This move comes amid broader controversies surrounding surveillance technologies and follows Italy's denial of targeting journalists and activists.
Paragon, an Israeli spyware company, has terminated its dealings with Italy, cutting off access to the Graphite surveillance technology. This decision follows allegations that the software was misused to spy on government critics, raising human rights concerns.
The accusations, partly stemming from WhatsApp's claims of hacked accounts, include nearly 100 journalists and civil society activists. Some had been prominently critical of the Italian regime under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Paragon's actions highlight the ongoing debate over the use of spyware technology, reminiscent of controversies involving NSO Group's Pegasus. Both situations underscore the potential for abuse in surveillance, prompting Paragon to demand explanations from its Italian clients and to end their access following unsatisfactory responses.
