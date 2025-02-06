Left Menu

Shattered American Dreams: The Perilous Journeys of Haryana's Youths

Youths from Haryana, including Robin Handa, spent huge sums to reach the US illegally, only to be deported. They faced treacherous routes, extortion, and detention. Families, now in debt, blame agents for false promises. The story highlights the risks involved in illegal immigration and the crackdown by US authorities.

  Country:
  • India

Youths from Haryana's Kurukshetra district, driven by dreams of a better future, risked everything to reach the United States illegally. Robin Handa, among them, endured a harrowing journey across multiple countries, only to be deported along with 103 other Indians.

Families, like Handa's, borrowed heavily or sold land to fund these perilous trips. His father, Manjit Singh, revealed that agents extracted over Rs 45 lakh, and Handa faced brutal conditions, including torture in Mexico. The family's efforts backfired, leaving them in debt and despair.

This incident underscores the dangers of illegal immigration and the crackdown by US authorities. The recent deportation of 104 Indians from various states exemplifies the risks involved. Families are now wary, and the distressing experiences serve as a cautionary tale for others considering similar paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

