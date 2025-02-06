Delhi High Court Limits Election Commission's Role in Political Party Oversight

The Delhi High Court has clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not possess supervisory power to review if a political party adheres to its own constitution. This comes as a significant interpretation of the Representation of People (RP) Act, which primarily outlines the ECI's role in registering political parties.

Justice Jyoti Singh stated that the scope of Section 29A of the RP Act confines the ECI to the procedural task of registering political entities and keeping accurate records of any material developments. This clarification arose during the court's examination of a petition filed by Parvendra Pratap Singh, president of the Bahujan Mukti Party.

The petition sought the court's intervention for the convening of party meetings under proper notification, citing a need for alignment with constitutional guidelines. However, the court dismissed the petition, noting that the resolution of internal party disputes does not fall under the ECI's purview and emphasized the route of civil litigation for such grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)