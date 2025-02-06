Left Menu

Delhi High Court Limits Election Commission's Role in Political Party Oversight

The Delhi High Court ruled that the Election Commission of India lacks the authority to oversee whether political parties follow their constitutions. The court asserted that the ECI's role under the RP Act is limited to registration processes and not internal election scrutiny. The court dismissed a plea by Parvendra Pratap Singh, directing him to seek civil remedies for grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:51 IST
Delhi High Court Limits Election Commission's Role in Political Party Oversight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not possess supervisory power to review if a political party adheres to its own constitution. This comes as a significant interpretation of the Representation of People (RP) Act, which primarily outlines the ECI's role in registering political parties.

Justice Jyoti Singh stated that the scope of Section 29A of the RP Act confines the ECI to the procedural task of registering political entities and keeping accurate records of any material developments. This clarification arose during the court's examination of a petition filed by Parvendra Pratap Singh, president of the Bahujan Mukti Party.

The petition sought the court's intervention for the convening of party meetings under proper notification, citing a need for alignment with constitutional guidelines. However, the court dismissed the petition, noting that the resolution of internal party disputes does not fall under the ECI's purview and emphasized the route of civil litigation for such grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025