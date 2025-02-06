MoD Signs Key Contracts Worth Rs 10,147 Crore to Bolster Artillery Capabilities and Indigenous Manufacturing

In a significant move to modernize India’s defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed three key contracts with leading domestic defence manufacturers, amounting to a total of Rs 10,147 crore. The agreements were formalized in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The contracts include procurement of Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 (Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition - DPICM) from Economic Explosive Limited (EEL) and High Explosive Pre Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets from Munitions India Limited (MIL). These munitions are intended for the PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), significantly enhancing the Indian Army’s long-range precision strike capabilities.

Additionally, the MoD has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for upgrades in the SHAKTI Software, a critical system for enhancing command and control operations within the armed forces.

Enhanced Capabilities and Strategic Importance

The ADM Type-1 (DPICM) is equipped with a specialized warhead designed to disperse sub-munitions over wide areas, effectively targeting enemy mechanized units, vehicles, and personnel. This capability is instrumental in denying strategic zones to adversarial forces, thereby providing a tactical edge on the battlefield.

The HEPF Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets represent an advanced iteration of the existing HEPF arsenal, featuring an extended range and superior precision. This upgrade allows for deep strikes into enemy territory, significantly boosting the lethality and effectiveness of the PINAKA MLRS.

These procurements mark a pivotal milestone in the modernization of the Artillery Rocket Regiments, aligning with the Indian Army’s objectives to enhance firepower, accuracy, and operational reach.

Economic Impact and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Beyond strengthening national defence, these contracts are expected to stimulate the domestic economy by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities. By involving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in component manufacturing, the projects will contribute to the growth of India’s indigenous defence industry.

This initiative is a significant step towards realizing the Government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision, fostering technological advancement, and reducing dependency on foreign defence imports. The involvement of EEL, MIL, and BEL underscores the growing capabilities of Indian defence manufacturers in meeting the sophisticated needs of the armed forces.

The contracts signify a strategic advancement in India’s defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance. By integrating advanced munitions and software systems, the Ministry of Defence is not only fortifying the country’s military prowess but also championing the growth of indigenous industries, setting a benchmark for future defence initiatives.