Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Five Arrested in Srinagar

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, five individuals have been apprehended under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Srinagar district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to police sources.

The individuals detained include Mohammad Toyoub Sheikh, Abrar Ahamd Misger alias Aaba, Milad Bashir Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Patoo, and Muneer Ahmad Bhat, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Following the issuance of formal orders by the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, based on detailed dossiers compiled by Srinagar police, the accused were detained. They are now lodged in various detention facilities, including Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu, and the District Jails of Udhampur and Kathua.

