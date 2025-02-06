Left Menu

Congo Seeks UN Probe into Goma Violations

The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to present a motion to the UN Human Rights Council, urging an investigation into alleged mass human rights violations in Goma. Congo’s envoy, Paul Empole Losoko Efambe, stated the motion would be proposed during an emergency meeting of the Geneva council.

The Democratic Republic of Congo intends to press the United Nations Human Rights Council for an investigation into alleged widespread human rights abuses in the city of Goma. The announcement came from Congo's ambassador, Paul Empole Losoko Efambe, during a media briefing on Thursday.

Efambe emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating that the situation in Goma necessitates prompt action from the UN. He highlighted the need for a fact-finding mission to address these significant rights violations.

The formal motion will be presented to the Geneva-based body during an emergency session on Friday, underscoring Congo's commitment to seeking international scrutiny and justice for the alleged abuses.

