Israel's UNHRC Exit Sparks Global Concerns

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, expressed serious concern over Israel's withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council. She described the decision as indicative of Israel's unwillingness to acknowledge its actions and responsibilities toward the Palestinian people.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced Israel's departure, citing alleged ongoing bias against the country by the Council. The move parallels a similar decision by the United States and has intensified debates around international accountability and justice.

Albanese warns that Israel's actions in the West Bank, which she fears could escalate into broader violence, highlight the urgent need for global attention. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump's proposal to 'take over' Gaza added to the controversy, drawing criticism yet silence from European countries.

