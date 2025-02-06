The United States is urged to define its policy on resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Moscow plans to adjust its stance based on decisive U.S. steps, yet clarity on Washington's envisioned deal remains absent.

Earlier statements cited by Russia's state news agency RIA suggest advanced preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite developments, there has been no direct communication between Trump and Putin since Trump's inauguration, according to official reports from both countries.

Observations highlight that, while words from U.S. officials abound, tangible actions paving the way for peace negotiations are currently lacking. The spotlight is now on the U.S. administration to take the initiative.

