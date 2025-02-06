U.S. Policy Crucial for Ukraine Conflict Resolution, Russia Awaits Action
Russia has noted the United States must establish a clear policy on the Ukraine conflict, as Moscow will respond based on U.S. actions. Russia's Foreign Ministry voiced the need for clarity in the U.S.’s approach to ending the war, with potential talks between Putin and Trump at an advanced stage.
The United States is urged to define its policy on resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Moscow plans to adjust its stance based on decisive U.S. steps, yet clarity on Washington's envisioned deal remains absent.
Earlier statements cited by Russia's state news agency RIA suggest advanced preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite developments, there has been no direct communication between Trump and Putin since Trump's inauguration, according to official reports from both countries.
Observations highlight that, while words from U.S. officials abound, tangible actions paving the way for peace negotiations are currently lacking. The spotlight is now on the U.S. administration to take the initiative.
