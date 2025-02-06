Escape to America: Risky Dreams and Harsh Realities
Despite the life-threatening risks of illegal migration, many from Punjab are drawn to the US for potential high earnings. Deportations highlight the allure and costs associated with illegal immigration and emphasize the need for crackdown on illegal travel agents. The recent US policy shift may deter future illegal attempts.
The United States continues to be a coveted work destination for many residents of Punjab, driven by the prospect of high earnings despite life-threatening risks associated with illegal migration, according to immigration consultants.
Last week's deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the U.S. has thrown this persistent issue into sharp relief, illustrating the strong desire among many to reach American shores, despite taking perilous 'donkey routes.'
These deportations, the first by the current U.S. government, signify a shift in immigration policy that may deter potential illegal migrants, as calls intensify for strict action against exploitative travel agents endangering people's lives for profit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
