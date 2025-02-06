Left Menu

Escape to America: Risky Dreams and Harsh Realities

Despite the life-threatening risks of illegal migration, many from Punjab are drawn to the US for potential high earnings. Deportations highlight the allure and costs associated with illegal immigration and emphasize the need for crackdown on illegal travel agents. The recent US policy shift may deter future illegal attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:33 IST
Escape to America: Risky Dreams and Harsh Realities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States continues to be a coveted work destination for many residents of Punjab, driven by the prospect of high earnings despite life-threatening risks associated with illegal migration, according to immigration consultants.

Last week's deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the U.S. has thrown this persistent issue into sharp relief, illustrating the strong desire among many to reach American shores, despite taking perilous 'donkey routes.'

These deportations, the first by the current U.S. government, signify a shift in immigration policy that may deter potential illegal migrants, as calls intensify for strict action against exploitative travel agents endangering people's lives for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025