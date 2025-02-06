Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu Governor's Delay on Bill Assent

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's prolonged delay in granting assent to bills passed by the state legislative assembly. The bench, led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, observed that the Governor seems to have created his own procedural framework.

This scrutiny comes amid questions about the Governor's authority to withhold assent and the implications of his actions on Article 200 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court is contemplating whether the Governor can reject a bill multiple times and if the pocket veto concept fits within India's constitutional framework.

The issue also touches upon whether the right to forward a bill to the President is limited to certain matters and how this power affects state governance. The court also cited a need for explanations on the long delays in addressing 12 bills, with some going directly to the President after assembly approval.

