Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu Governor's Delay on Bill Assent

The Supreme Court criticized the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for delaying assent on state assembly bills, adopting a unique procedure contrary to Article 200. Key questions arise on the Governor's authority, the concept of pocket veto, and the impact of withholding bills on governance standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:42 IST
Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu Governor's Delay on Bill Assent
Tamil Nadu Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's prolonged delay in granting assent to bills passed by the state legislative assembly. The bench, led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, observed that the Governor seems to have created his own procedural framework.

This scrutiny comes amid questions about the Governor's authority to withhold assent and the implications of his actions on Article 200 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court is contemplating whether the Governor can reject a bill multiple times and if the pocket veto concept fits within India's constitutional framework.

The issue also touches upon whether the right to forward a bill to the President is limited to certain matters and how this power affects state governance. The court also cited a need for explanations on the long delays in addressing 12 bills, with some going directly to the President after assembly approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025