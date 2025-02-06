Left Menu

New Meghalaya Assembly Building to Host Autumn Session

The autumn session of the Meghalaya Assembly will be held in a new building at the New Shillong Township that's nearly complete. Speaker Thomas A Sangma mentioned ongoing work on a 300-tonne dome and said the budget session is set for February 28, as per the Business Advisory Committee's schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:57 IST
Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma announced that the upcoming autumn session of the assembly will be conducted at the new assembly building, which is nearing completion at the New Shillong Township.

Sangma assured that over 90 percent of the construction work is complete, highlighting the importance of safety as the primary reason for the project's careful pacing. The critical installation of a 300-tonne dome is currently in progress.

The Speaker also noted that the 10-day budget session is scheduled to start on February 28. The Business Advisory Committee met to finalize the session's agenda, ensuring that all necessary preparations are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

