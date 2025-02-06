Left Menu

Conditional Bail Granted in Mangaluru Salon Attack Case

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru granted conditional bail to 11 people accused of attacking a salon. The mob, led by Right-wing activist Prasad Attavar, vandalized the property, leading to multiple charges. The decision came after a bail hearing on February 1.

The Mangaluru court has granted conditional bail to 11 individuals involved in an attack on a unisex salon in Bejai. The incident, occurring on January 23, saw the property being vandalized, with accusations of immoral activities being levied against the establishment.

The attack was reportedly orchestrated by Right-wing activist Prasad Attavar and led to an FIR charging the accused with serious offences like attempt to murder and dacoity. A total of 14 people were apprehended following the incident and were presented before the Sixth Judicial Magistrate First Class court.

Bail applications were subsequently filed, leading to a hearing on February 1. After arguments from the defense counsel, the court decided on February 5 to grant conditional bail to 11 of the accused, including Attavar.

