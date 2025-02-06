Kerala SHRC Demands Justice for Family Assaulted by Police

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an investigation into an alleged police assault on a family, including women, near a bar in Pathanamthitta district. The incident reportedly occurred while the family was returning from a wedding reception.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the SHRC, has mandated that a senior officer of the rank of SP from outside Pathanamthitta district conduct the investigation. The Thiruvananthapuram Range IG is responsible for compiling the findings and presenting them to the SHRC within a month.

This decision follows media reports of police officers, including SI Jinu S, being involved in the assault. Three family members sustained injuries, with the police team reportedly attacking by mistake. The SHRC will revisit the case on March 14.

