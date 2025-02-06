Controversy Erupts Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar

In a recent development that has sparked a heated debate, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the central government of unfairly targeting Punjab by allowing a US deportation flight with 104 illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar instead of Delhi.

Leaders from both AAP and Congress lambasted the Centre for what they described as the mistreatment of deported individuals, who were reportedly transferred in shackles, terming the action as a violation of human rights.

AAP officials suggested the landing decision was politically motivated, while Congress leaders criticized the silence of Prime Minister Modi on the issue as they prepare for diplomatic talks with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)