Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the Centre for allowing a US deportation flight to land in Amritsar, alleging mistreatment of Indian immigrants. The Congress also expressed discontent over the incident. Critics argue that the choice of airport was politically motivated, and called for better treatment of deportees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:42 IST
Controversy Erupts Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development that has sparked a heated debate, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the central government of unfairly targeting Punjab by allowing a US deportation flight with 104 illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar instead of Delhi.

Leaders from both AAP and Congress lambasted the Centre for what they described as the mistreatment of deported individuals, who were reportedly transferred in shackles, terming the action as a violation of human rights.

AAP officials suggested the landing decision was politically motivated, while Congress leaders criticized the silence of Prime Minister Modi on the issue as they prepare for diplomatic talks with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025