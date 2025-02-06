Gujarat HC Rulings on Live-Streamed Court Transcripts

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that transcripts sourced from live-streamed court proceedings are inadmissible as evidence according to the prevailing rules. In its recent judgment, the court also recommended that videos of such proceedings be removed from platforms like YouTube after a set period.

This verdict emerged from a contempt of court case involving ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd. The Division Bench, headed by Justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopi, dismissed the contempt application filed by the Gujarat Operational Creditors Association. The court imposed a Rs 2 lakh penalty on the petitioner, condemning the application as 'frivolous and ill-conceived'.

The petition focused on the interim relief granted earlier to the steel giant, with allegations that the company's legal representation amounted to contempt. The bench, however, reprimanded the petitioner for levying serious accusations on the advocates and judges involved, terming the plea as an 'epitome of frivolity'. The High Court also addressed the broader issue of court proceeding videos on public platforms.

