House Democrats Call for Investigation into Elon Musk's National Security Involvement
Democrats on the U.S. House oversight committee have requested an investigation into potential national security threats associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Concerns include unauthorized access to sensitive information and potential breaches in federal government systems, implicating Musk and his team. The call for inquiry targets several federal agencies.
Democrats on the U.S. House oversight committee have issued a call for a thorough investigation into possible national security threats linked to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
In a detailed letter, lawmakers pressed deputy inspectors general of multiple federal agencies to examine potential breaches involving classified data access. Concerns were raised over unauthorized personnel allegedly accessing classified systems at USAID and the Office of Personnel Management.
Musk, classified unusually as a 'Special Government Employee,' has access to sensitive payment systems but faces scrutiny over the lack of proper vetting. The investigation appeal follows the Trump administration's recent firing of 17 inspectors general, raising significant alarm among critics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Lawyer Bill McGinley Steps Down from Musk's Government Efficiency Department
Aid Disruption: USAID Freeze Puts Lives and Programs at Risk
Aid Freeze Fallout: USAID Contractors Face Uncertain Future
Trump Era Foreign Aid Freeze: USAID's New Directives Under Scrutiny
The USAID Shake-Up: Impact and Implications