Mumbai Court Delivers Justice in 2017 Assault Case

A Mumbai court found two individuals guilty of a 2017 assault. Karan Pandey received a six-month jail term and a Rs 5,000 fine, while Subhash Vishwakarma was fined Rs 1,000, convertible to a one-month jail term upon non-payment. The assault involved a dispute over CCTV installation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:05 IST
In a decisive ruling, a Mumbai court on Thursday convicted two individuals involved in a 2017 assault case. The incident took place during a confrontation over CCTV installation.

Karan Pandey faced a six-month jail term along with a fine of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, Subhash Vishwakarma was fined Rs 1,000, which could convert to a one-month jail term upon non-payment.

The altercation occurred in April 2017 and involved a physical assault on Sachin Singh. The case was originally filed at the Kandivali police station, leading to this week's court decision.

