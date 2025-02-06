Mumbai Court Delivers Justice in 2017 Assault Case

In a decisive ruling, a Mumbai court on Thursday convicted two individuals involved in a 2017 assault case. The incident took place during a confrontation over CCTV installation.

Karan Pandey faced a six-month jail term along with a fine of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, Subhash Vishwakarma was fined Rs 1,000, which could convert to a one-month jail term upon non-payment.

The altercation occurred in April 2017 and involved a physical assault on Sachin Singh. The case was originally filed at the Kandivali police station, leading to this week's court decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)