Karnataka High Court to Decide on High-Profile Allegations

The Karnataka High Court will announce its verdict on two significant cases. The court is addressing RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's petition seeking to move the MUDA site allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI. Additionally, a ruling will be given on a plea to dismiss charges against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accused under the IPC and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
This Friday, the Karnataka High Court will deliver its verdict on two separate, high-profile cases addressing serious allegations against well-known political figures.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition requesting the transfer of a site allotment scandal involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Allegations suggest illegal site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife.

Additionally, the court's judgment will extend to a petition from former BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is seeking the dismissal of charges related to a sexual assault case. Justice M Nagaprasanna is set to pronounce the orders, drawing attention to significant legal scrutiny in Karnataka.

