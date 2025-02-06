Karnataka High Court to Decide on High-Profile Allegations
The Karnataka High Court will announce its verdict on two significant cases. The court is addressing RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's petition seeking to move the MUDA site allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI. Additionally, a ruling will be given on a plea to dismiss charges against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accused under the IPC and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
This Friday, the Karnataka High Court will deliver its verdict on two separate, high-profile cases addressing serious allegations against well-known political figures.
RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition requesting the transfer of a site allotment scandal involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Allegations suggest illegal site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife.
Additionally, the court's judgment will extend to a petition from former BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is seeking the dismissal of charges related to a sexual assault case. Justice M Nagaprasanna is set to pronounce the orders, drawing attention to significant legal scrutiny in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Karnataka Road Accidents: PM Modi and CM Siddaramaiah Announce Compensation
Siddaramaiah Announces Integrated Agricultural University in Mandya
Karnataka Court Clears Siddaramaiah in Bribery Case
MUDA Site Scandal: Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Controversy Over Lokayukta's Alleged Clean Chit to Chief Minister Amid MUDA Scandal