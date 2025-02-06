Karnataka High Court to Decide on High-Profile Allegations

This Friday, the Karnataka High Court will deliver its verdict on two separate, high-profile cases addressing serious allegations against well-known political figures.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition requesting the transfer of a site allotment scandal involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Allegations suggest illegal site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife.

Additionally, the court's judgment will extend to a petition from former BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is seeking the dismissal of charges related to a sexual assault case. Justice M Nagaprasanna is set to pronounce the orders, drawing attention to significant legal scrutiny in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)