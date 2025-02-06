Kenyan Police Reinforcements Bolster Haiti's Fight Against Gangs
A contingent of 144 Kenyan police officers arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as part of a UN-backed multinational force to combat gang violence. Kenya's interior ministry announced the deployment on social media. This move aims to stabilize the Caribbean nation struggling with increasing gang-related security issues.
In a bid to curb escalating gang violence, 144 Kenyan police officers have arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Their deployment forms part of a United Nations-backed multinational security force aimed at restoring law and order.
This significant reinforcement, announced by Kenya's interior ministry on social media platform X, underlines the international community's commitment to stabilizing the Caribbean nation.
The additional police presence is hoped to bring relief to a country plagued by increasing security challenges, providing crucial support to local authorities.
